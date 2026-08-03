Just Pay PKR 5,650 in Installments to Buy Samsung A17 5G on Installments (no credit card)

The Samsung Galaxy A series continues to be one of the most popular smartphone lineups in Pakistan, offering dependable performance, premium design, and long-lasting software support. The Samsung Galaxy A17 8GB/256GB is an excellent choice for users looking for a large display, smooth everyday performance, capable cameras, and ample storage for apps, photos, and videos.

For customers who prefer not to pay the full amount upfront, QistBazaar is offering the Samsung Galaxy A17 8GB/256GB on easy monthly installments with a company warranty. No bank account or credit card is required, making the purchase process simple and accessible.

Here are the available installment plans for purchasing the Samsung Galaxy A17 8GB/256GB.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 12,050 × 3 Advance Payment Rs 41,700 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 9,400 × 6 Advance Payment Rs 27,800 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 7,850 × 9 Advance Payment Rs 20,850 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 5,650 × 12 Advance Payment Rs 24,350 Advance

Verification Process

Once a customer places an order through the QistBazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours to confirm the order.

The verification team then coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and copies of the CNICs of two guarantors. The customer is also required to sign the relevant verification form during the visit.

The guarantors may include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. According to the company, the verification process is generally completed within two days, while the product is delivered within three business days.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Watch the video mentioned below to learn the full process of availing the Samsung A17 5G on installments.