Just Pay PKR 6,350 to Buy iTel S25 in Installments (No Credit Card)

The iTel S25 comes with some impressive specs at a budget price. These include a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass, a 50 MP dual camera, 8 GB RAM, an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, and more. Some of these specs are usually seen in midrange phones. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 33k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the iTel S25 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here is the installment plan that you can avail of for buying vivo iTel S25.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 3,000 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 6,350 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

iTel S25 Specs

Category Details Processor CPU: Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x X.X GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset: Unisoc T620 (12 nm) Display Technology: AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B colors Size: 6.78 Inches Resolution: 1080 x 2436 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features: 120Hz, 1200 nits (HBM), 1800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in: 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM (+6GB Extended RAM) Card: microSD Card (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main: Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6 (wide), AF + Auxiliary lens, Ring-LED flash Features: Mode, Super Night Mode, AI Clear Portrait, 10x Zoom, Filters, AI Scene Recognition, HDR Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-lapse, 2K Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front: 32 MP, f/2.2, 22mm (wide), Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth: v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS: Yes + A-GPS support Radio: FM Radio USB: USB Type-C 2.0 NFC: Yes Data: 2G GSM, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors: Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio: 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser: HTML5 Messaging: SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games: Built-in + Downloadable Torch: Yes Extra: NFC (market/region dependent), IP54 dust & water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh (Non-removable) Charging: 18W wired, bypass charging