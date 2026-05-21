Just Pay PKR 6750 in Installments to Buy Oppo A6 (No credit card)
Oppo has officially launched the Oppo A6 in Pakistan, offering a balanced combination of performance, display quality, and battery life for everyday users. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness, ensuring smooth visuals and clear visibility even under bright sunlight. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
Here are the installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Oppo A6.
|Rs 10,900 x 3
|Rs 37,800 Advance
|Rs 8,500 x 6
|Rs 25,200 Advance
|Rs 7,600 x 9
|Rs 15,750 Advance
|Rs 6,750 x 12
|Rs 8,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and copies of the CNICs of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Watch the video mentioned below to learn the full process of availing the Oppo A6 on installments.
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