Just Pay PKR 6,850 in Installments to Buy vivo V50 Lite

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Apr 25, 2025
V50 Lite in Installments

vivo is known for launching phones with unique designs and decent specs. The vivo V50 lite is one such example that has been launched recently in the lower midrange segment. The phone features a 120 Hz AMOLED, 6500 mAh battery, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 90,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the vivo V50 lite in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo V50 lite.

Rs 6,850 x 12
Rs 20,500 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Moreover, you will also get free iTel handsets when you purchase the phone through Qistbazaar. 

vivo V50 Lite Specs

Category Specification
Body Dimensions 163.8 x 76.3 x 7.8 mm (6.45 x 3.00 x 0.31 in)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
Protection IP65 dust tight and water resistant (low pressure water jets)
Durability MIL-STD-810H compliant (*not guaranteed for extreme conditions*)
Display Type AMOLED, 120Hz, 1300 nits (HBM), 1800 nits (peak)
Display Size 6.77 inches (~88.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Display Resolution 1080 x 2392 pixels (~388 ppi density)
OS Android 15, Funtouch 15
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Card Slot No
Internal Storage 256GB 8GB RAM / 256GB 12GB RAM / 512GB 12GB RAM
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)
Camera Features Ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Main Camera Video Yes
Selfie Camera 32 MP, f/2.5 (wide)
Selfie Video 1080p@30fps
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack No
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Special Features Circle to Search
Battery Type Si/C Li-Ion 6500 mAh
Charging 90W wired (50% in 23 min, 100% in 52 min), 6W reverse wired
Available Colors Phantom Black, Titanium Gold, Fantasy Purple, Silk Green

 

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Apr 25, 2025
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF v 1.4.5
Back to top button
>