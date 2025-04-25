Just Pay PKR 6,850 in Installments to Buy vivo V50 Lite

vivo is known for launching phones with unique designs and decent specs. The vivo V50 lite is one such example that has been launched recently in the lower midrange segment. The phone features a 120 Hz AMOLED, 6500 mAh battery, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 90,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the vivo V50 lite in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo V50 lite.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 6,850 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 20,500 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Moreover, you will also get free iTel handsets when you purchase the phone through Qistbazaar.

vivo V50 Lite Specs