Just Pay PKR 6900 to Buy vivo Y19s in Installments (No Credit Card)
vivo has a considerable user base in Pakistan mainly because of its unique designs. The vivo Y19s is one such example that comes with a punch-hole display and stylish rear camera cutout. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 35k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo Y19s in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo Y19s.
|Rs 5,950 x 3
|Rs 20,600 Advance
|Rs 4,650 x 6
|Rs 13,700 Advance
|Rs 3,850 x 9
|Rs 10,300 Advance
|Rs 3,200 x 12
|Rs 8,600 Advance
|Rs 3,650 x 12
|Rs 6,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
vivo Y19s Specs
