Just Pay PKR 6900 to Buy vivo Y19s in Installments (No Credit Card)

vivo has a considerable user base in Pakistan mainly because of its unique designs. The vivo Y19s is one such example that comes with a punch-hole display and stylish rear camera cutout. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 35k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo Y19s in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo Y19s.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 5,950 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 20,600 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 4,650 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 13,700 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 3,850 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 10,300 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 3,200 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 8,600 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 3,650 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 6,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

vivo Y19s Specs

Category Details Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Size: 6.68 inches, 107.4 cm² (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 720 x 1608 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~264 ppi density) Platform OS: Android 14, Funtouch 14 Chipset: Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G57 Memory Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM Storage Type: eMMC 5.1 Main Camera Single: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.95″, 0.8µm, PDAF Features: Ring-LED flash, panorama Video: 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single: 5 MP, f/2.2 Video: Yes Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm Jack: Yes Communications WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth: 5.2, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC: No Radio: FM Radio USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Battery Type: Li-Ion 5500 mAh, non-removable Charging: 15W wired, Reverse wired Miscellaneous Colors: Pearl Silver, Glossy Black, Glacier Blue