Just Pay PKR 7,250 in Installments to Buy Tecno Camon 50 (No credit card)

The smartphone manufacturer Tecno has recently launched the Camon 50 in the midrange segment. The phone comes with some decent specs, including a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a Helio G200 Ultimate chipset, etc. The Tecno Camon 50 is available for around PKR 80,000 in the market. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the Tecno Camon 50 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Tecno Camon 50.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 7,250 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 28,950 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and copies of the CNICs of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Watch the video mentioned below to learn the full process of availing the Infinix Note 60 Pro on installments.