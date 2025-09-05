Just Pay PKR 7,500 in Installments to Buy New PTA-Approved iPhone 13 (No interest)

iPhone 13 on installments

In a move set to transform smartphone financing in Pakistan, GNEXT, Apple’s authorized distributor, and The Bank of Punjab (BOP) have collaborated to launch an enticing plan for the PTA-approved iPhone 13. Now, consumers can take home this premium device for just PKR 7,500 per month over 24 interest-free installments, with zero processing fees.

Why This Offer Stands Out

  • 0% interest & no processing fee — a rare and consumer-favorable financing option.

  • PTA-approved device ensures compatibility with local cellular networks and eliminates regulatory hurdles.

  • Buying from an authorized channel (GNEXT) adds a layer of trust and service reliability.

Installment Plan

Duration Monthly Installment Interest Rate Processing Fee
24 Months PKR 7,500 0% (Interest-free) PKR 0

*Terms & conditions apply. 

iPhone 13 Specs

Feature Specification
Display 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED (2532×1170 px), HDR, True Tone
Chipset A15 Bionic (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine)
Memory & Storage 4 GB RAM; 128 / 256 / 512 GB NVMe storage
Rear Cameras Dual 12 MP – Wide (f/1.6, OIS) + Ultra-wide (f/2.4, 120°)
Front Camera 12 MP TrueDepth (f/2.2), HDR, 4K video
Battery & Charging 3,227 mAh; 20W Fast Charging, MagSafe (15W), Qi Wireless
Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, UWB, NFC; IP68 water resistance

 

For product booking and queries, email at [email protected].

