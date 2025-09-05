Just Pay PKR 7,500 in Installments to Buy New PTA-Approved iPhone 13 (No interest)
In a move set to transform smartphone financing in Pakistan, GNEXT, Apple’s authorized distributor, and The Bank of Punjab (BOP) have collaborated to launch an enticing plan for the PTA-approved iPhone 13. Now, consumers can take home this premium device for just PKR 7,500 per month over 24 interest-free installments, with zero processing fees.
Why This Offer Stands Out
-
0% interest & no processing fee — a rare and consumer-favorable financing option.
-
PTA-approved device ensures compatibility with local cellular networks and eliminates regulatory hurdles.
-
Buying from an authorized channel (GNEXT) adds a layer of trust and service reliability.
Installment Plan
|Duration
|Monthly Installment
|Interest Rate
|Processing Fee
|24 Months
|PKR 7,500
|0% (Interest-free)
|PKR 0
*Terms & conditions apply.
iPhone 13 Specs
|Feature
|Specification
|Display
|6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED (2532×1170 px), HDR, True Tone
|Chipset
|A15 Bionic (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine)
|Memory & Storage
|4 GB RAM; 128 / 256 / 512 GB NVMe storage
|Rear Cameras
|Dual 12 MP – Wide (f/1.6, OIS) + Ultra-wide (f/2.4, 120°)
|Front Camera
|12 MP TrueDepth (f/2.2), HDR, 4K video
|Battery & Charging
|3,227 mAh; 20W Fast Charging, MagSafe (15W), Qi Wireless
|Connectivity
|5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, UWB, NFC; IP68 water resistance
For product booking and queries, email at [email protected].
