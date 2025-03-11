Just Pay PKR 8,300 to Buy iTel P65 in Installments
The iTel P65 is a budget phone that comes with some decent specs. These include a 120 Hz display, a whopping 7400 mAh battery, a 50 MP camera and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 30k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the iTel P65 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here is the installment plan that you can use to buy iTel P65.
|Rs 2,800 x 12
|Rs 8,300 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
iTel P65 Specs
|Feature
|Details
|OS
|Android 14 OS
|UI
|itel OS 14
|Dimensions
|165.9 x 77.3 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cyber Titanium, Cyber Black, Cyber Blaze
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 (SIM1 & SIM2)
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc T615 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Display Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Display Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~262 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz Refresh Rate
|Built-in Memory
|128GB Storage, 4GB RAM (+4GB Virtual RAM)
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
|Main Camera
|50 MP, LED Flash
|Camera Features
|Super Night Mode, AI Clear Portrait, Skyshop, 10x Zoom, Filters, AI Scene Recognition, HDR Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-lapse, etc.
|Video Recording
|1080p@30fps
|Front Camera
|8 MP
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS Support
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (Side-Mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (Threaded View), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra Features
|LED Notification Ring on the Back, Photo/Video Editor, Document Viewer
|Battery Capacity
|(Non-removable) 5000 mAh + 2400 mAh (Total: 7400 mAh)
|Fast Charging
|18W Wired
