Just Pay PKR 8,300 to Buy iTel P65 in Installments

The iTel P65 is a budget phone that comes with some decent specs. These include a 120 Hz display, a whopping 7400 mAh battery, a 50 MP camera and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 30k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the iTel P65 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here is the installment plan that you can use to buy iTel P65.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 2,800 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 8,300 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

iTel P65 Specs

Feature Details OS Android 14 OS UI itel OS 14 Dimensions 165.9 x 77.3 x 7.9 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cyber Titanium, Cyber Black, Cyber Blaze 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 (SIM1 & SIM2) 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc T615 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MP1 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Display Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~262 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Refresh Rate Built-in Memory 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM (+4GB Virtual RAM) Card Slot microSDXC Main Camera 50 MP, LED Flash Camera Features Super Night Mode, AI Clear Portrait, Skyshop, 10x Zoom, Filters, AI Scene Recognition, HDR Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-lapse, etc. Video Recording 1080p@30fps Front Camera 8 MP WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS Support Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (Side-Mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speakerphone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (Threaded View), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Features LED Notification Ring on the Back, Photo/Video Editor, Document Viewer Battery Capacity (Non-removable) 5000 mAh + 2400 mAh (Total: 7400 mAh) Fast Charging 18W Wired