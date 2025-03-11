Just Pay PKR 8,300 to Buy iTel P65 in Installments

The iTel P65 is a budget phone that comes with some decent specs. These include a 120 Hz display,  a whopping 7400 mAh battery, a 50 MP camera and more.  The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 30k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the iTel P65 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here is the installment plan that you can use to buy iTel P65.

Rs 2,800 x 12
Rs 8,300 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

iTel P65 Specs

Feature Details
OS Android 14 OS
UI itel OS 14
Dimensions 165.9 x 77.3 x 7.9 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Cyber Titanium, Cyber Black, Cyber Blaze
2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 (SIM1 & SIM2)
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Unisoc T615 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G57 MP1
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Display Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~262 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz Refresh Rate
Built-in Memory 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM (+4GB Virtual RAM)
Card Slot microSDXC
Main Camera 50 MP, LED Flash
Camera Features Super Night Mode, AI Clear Portrait, Skyshop, 10x Zoom, Filters, AI Scene Recognition, HDR Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-lapse, etc.
Video Recording 1080p@30fps
Front Camera 8 MP
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS Support
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C, OTG
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (Side-Mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speakerphone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS (Threaded View), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Features LED Notification Ring on the Back, Photo/Video Editor, Document Viewer
Battery Capacity (Non-removable) 5000 mAh + 2400 mAh (Total: 7400 mAh)
Fast Charging 18W Wired

 

