Just Pay PKR 8,900 to Buy iTel S25 Ultra in Installments

iTel S25 Ultra in installments

The iTel S25 Ultra is a lower midrange phone that comes with some decent specs at an affordable price tag. These include a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, a 50 MP dual camera, 8 GB RAM, an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, and more. Some of these specs are usually seen in upper midrange phones. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 46k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the iTel S25 Ultra in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here is the installment plan that you can avail of for buying vivo iTel S25 Ultra.

Rs 8,250 x 3
Rs 28,500 Advance

 

Rs 6,400 x 6
Rs 19,000 Advance

 

Rs 5,350 x 9 
Rs 14,250 Advance

 

Rs 4,450 x 12 
Rs 11,900 Advance

 

Rs 5,150 x 12 
Rs 8,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

iTel S25 Ultra Specs

Specifications Table

Category Details
Body
Dimensions 6.9 mm thickness
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz)
SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
Other Features IP64 dust tight and water-resistant (water splashes), RGB ring notification light (on the back)
Display
Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM), 1400 nits (peak)
Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm²
Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
Other Features Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 14, up to 2 major Android upgrades, it OS 14.5
Chipset Unisoc T620 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6xX.X GHz Cortex-A55)
Memory
Card Slot Unspecified
Internal Storage 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM (UFS 2.2)
Main Camera
Dual Camera Setup 50 MP, f/1.6 (wide), AF + XX MP (macro) + Auxiliary lens
Features LED flash, HDR, Panorama
Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single Camera 32 MP, f/2.2, 22mm (wide)
Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm Jack No
Communications
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Infrared Port Yes
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 2.0
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under-display, optical), unspecified sensors
Battery
Type 5000 mAh
Charging 18W wired, bypass charging
Miscellaneous
Colors Bromo Black, Meteor Titanium, Komodo Ocean

