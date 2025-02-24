Just Pay PKR 8,900 to Buy iTel S25 Ultra in Installments
The iTel S25 Ultra is a lower midrange phone that comes with some decent specs at an affordable price tag. These include a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, a 50 MP dual camera, 8 GB RAM, an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, and more. Some of these specs are usually seen in upper midrange phones. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 46k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the iTel S25 Ultra in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here is the installment plan that you can avail of for buying vivo iTel S25 Ultra.
|Rs 8,250 x 3
|Rs 28,500 Advance
|Rs 6,400 x 6
|Rs 19,000 Advance
|Rs 5,350 x 9
|Rs 14,250 Advance
|Rs 4,450 x 12
|Rs 11,900 Advance
|Rs 5,150 x 12
|Rs 8,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
iTel S25 Ultra Specs
Specifications Table
|Category
|Details
|Body
|Dimensions
|6.9 mm thickness
|Weight
|163 g (5.75 oz)
|SIM
|Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
|Other Features
|IP64 dust tight and water-resistant (water splashes), RGB ring notification light (on the back)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM), 1400 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.78 inches, 109.9 cm²
|Resolution
|1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
|Other Features
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 14, up to 2 major Android upgrades, it OS 14.5
|Chipset
|Unisoc T620 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6xX.X GHz Cortex-A55)
|Memory
|Card Slot
|Unspecified
|Internal Storage
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM (UFS 2.2)
|Main Camera
|Dual Camera Setup
|50 MP, f/1.6 (wide), AF + XX MP (macro) + Auxiliary lens
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, Panorama
|Video
|1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single Camera
|32 MP, f/2.2, 22mm (wide)
|Video
|1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|Communications
|WLAN
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Positioning
|GPS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared Port
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under-display, optical), unspecified sensors
|Battery
|Type
|5000 mAh
|Charging
|18W wired, bypass charging
|Miscellaneous
|Colors
|Bromo Black, Meteor Titanium, Komodo Ocean
