Just Pay PKR 8,900 to Buy iTel S25 Ultra in Installments

The iTel S25 Ultra is a lower midrange phone that comes with some decent specs at an affordable price tag. These include a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, a 50 MP dual camera, 8 GB RAM, an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, and more. Some of these specs are usually seen in upper midrange phones. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 46k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the iTel S25 Ultra in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here is the installment plan that you can avail of for buying vivo iTel S25 Ultra.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 8,250 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 28,500 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 6,400 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 19,000 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 5,350 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 14,250 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 4,450 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 11,900 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 5,150 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 8,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

iTel S25 Ultra Specs

Specifications Table

Category Details Body Dimensions 6.9 mm thickness Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM Other Features IP64 dust tight and water-resistant (water splashes), RGB ring notification light (on the back) Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM), 1400 nits (peak) Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Other Features Always-on display Platform OS Android 14, up to 2 major Android upgrades, it OS 14.5 Chipset Unisoc T620 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6xX.X GHz Cortex-A55) Memory Card Slot Unspecified Internal Storage 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM (UFS 2.2) Main Camera Dual Camera Setup 50 MP, f/1.6 (wide), AF + XX MP (macro) + Auxiliary lens Features LED flash, HDR, Panorama Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single Camera 32 MP, f/2.2, 22mm (wide) Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack No Communications WLAN Yes Bluetooth Yes Positioning GPS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared Port Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0 Features Sensors Fingerprint (under-display, optical), unspecified sensors Battery Type 5000 mAh Charging 18W wired, bypass charging Miscellaneous Colors Bromo Black, Meteor Titanium, Komodo Ocean