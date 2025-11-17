Just Pay Rs 10,008 to PTA Approve iPhone 17 Air on Installments

There is good news for all iPhone 17 Air users in Pakistan who want to register their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). As per our survey, most users show reluctance due to the incredibly high PTA taxes they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is now offering users the option to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

iPhone 17 Air PTA Tax Installment Plans

Installment Plan Processing Fees + FED (One Time) Monthly Installment 3 Months (0% Markup) 3.0% PKR 70,233 6 Months (0% Markup) 8.0% PKR 35,116 9 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 27,520 12 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 21,669 24 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 12,910 36 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 10,008

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to Buy/PTA Approve phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 17 Air in installments.

First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

Note: Bank Alfalah charges a one-time processing fee + FED on 0% markup plans—3% for the 3-month plan and 8% for the 6-month plan. For product details and bookings, you can call +92 341 4081152. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.