Just Pay Rs 10,487 to Buy Samsung A35 5G in Installments (No interest)

The Korean tech giant Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan. This is because the company has a strong brand portfolio and offers mobile phones in all segments. The latest A series has attracted a large number of people because of its modern design, good build quality, and high-end specs. The company has recently launched the Samsung A35 in the midrange segment. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist those people, Alfa Mall is offering the Samsung A35 in easy monthly installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN Samsung Galaxy A35 PKR 10,487/-. PKR 13,893/-. PKR 20,975/-. PKR 41,950/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Category Details DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Size 6.6 inches, 106.9 cm² (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~390 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Always-on display PLATFORM OS Android 14, One UI 6.1 Chipset Exynos 1380 (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G68 MP5 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.96″, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS SELFIE CAMERA Single 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing BATTERY Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 25W wired MISC Colors Iceblue, Lilac, Navy, Lemon