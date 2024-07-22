Just Pay Rs 10,487 to Buy Samsung A35 5G in Installments (No interest)

Samsung A35 5G in installments

The Korean tech giant Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan. This is because the company has a strong brand portfolio and offers mobile phones in all segments. The latest A series has attracted a large number of people because of its modern design, good build quality, and high-end specs. The company has recently launched the Samsung A35 in the midrange segment. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist those people, Alfa Mall is offering the Samsung A35 in easy monthly installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 3 MONTHS


0% MARKUP PLAN
Samsung Galaxy A35 PKR 10,487/-. PKR 13,893/-. PKR 20,975/-. PKR 41,950/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Samsung A35 Specs

Category Details
DISPLAY
Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
Size 6.6 inches, 106.9 cm² (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~390 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Always-on display
PLATFORM
OS Android 14, One UI 6.1
Chipset Exynos 1380 (5 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G68 MP5
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.96″, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
Virtual proximity sensing
BATTERY
Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 25W wired
MISC
Colors Iceblue, Lilac, Navy, Lemon

