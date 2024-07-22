Just Pay Rs 10,487 to Buy Samsung A35 5G in Installments (No interest)
The Korean tech giant Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan. This is because the company has a strong brand portfolio and offers mobile phones in all segments. The latest A series has attracted a large number of people because of its modern design, good build quality, and high-end specs. The company has recently launched the Samsung A35 in the midrange segment. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist those people, Alfa Mall is offering the Samsung A35 in easy monthly installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Samsung Galaxy A35
|PKR 10,487/-.
|PKR 13,893/-.
|PKR 20,975/-.
|PKR 41,950/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Samsung A35 Specs
|Category
|Details
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.6 inches, 106.9 cm² (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~390 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Always-on display
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 14, One UI 6.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 1380 (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MP5
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.96″, PDAF, OIS
|8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
|5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|25W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Iceblue, Lilac, Navy, Lemon
