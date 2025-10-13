Just Pay Rs 10,825 to PTA Approve iPhone 17 Pro Max on Installments
There is good news for all iPhone 17 Pro Max users in Pakistan who want to register their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). As per our survey, most users show reluctance due to the incredibly high PTA taxes they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is now offering users the option to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.
|Product name
|36 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN
|24 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN
|12 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN
|9 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN
|6 Months 0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 Months 0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|PKR 10,825
|PKR 13,964
|PKR 23,438
|PKR 29,767
|PKR 37,983
|PKR 75,966
Note: Bank Alfalah charges a one-time processing fee + FED on 0% markup plans — 3% for the 3-month plan and 8% for the 6-month plan.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can call +92 345 3999770. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy/PTA Approve phones on installments?
Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 17 Pro Max in installments.
- First, click on this link.
- On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.
- After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.
- Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.
iPhone 17 Pro Max Specs
|Specification
|Details
|Display
|6.9-inch OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
|Resolution
|2778 × 1284 pixels
|Processor / Chipset
|Apple A-17 Bionic
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB (depending on model)
|Storage Options
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|Rear Cameras
|48 MP main + 12 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto (3× optical zoom)
|Front Camera
|12 MP TrueDepth
|Battery
|~4500 mAh, fast charging, MagSafe wireless charging
|Operating System
|iOS 19 (or latest)
|Other Features
|IP68 water & dust resistance, Face ID, 5G support, UWB, Satellite connectivity
