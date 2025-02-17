Just Pay Rs 10,900 to Buy Redmi Note 14 in Installments

Xiaomi has recently launched the new Redmi Note 14 with some promising specs and features. The smartphone comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED display shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra chipset, and more. The Redmi Note 14 is currently available for around 52k in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Redmi Note 14 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Redmi Note 14.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 8,650 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 30,000 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 6,750 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 20,000 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 5,650 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 15,000 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 4,550 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 12,500 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 5,050 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 10,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Redmi Note 14 Specs

Device Specifications

Category Details Body Dimensions 163.3 x 76.6 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 3.02 x 0.32 in) Weight 196.5 g (6.95 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM Protection IP54 dust protected and water resistant (water splashes) Display Type AMOLED, 120Hz, 1200 nits (HBM), 1800 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm² (~85.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Features Always-on display Platform OS Android 14, HyperOS Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 Ultra (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Memory Card Slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal Storage 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM (UFS 2.2) Main Camera Setup Triple: 108 MP (f/1.7, wide, 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, PDAF) + 2 MP (f/2.4, macro) + 2 MP (f/2.4, depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30/60fps Selfie Camera Setup Single: 20 MP (f/2.2, wide, 1/4.0″, 0.7µm) Video 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers (Dolby Atmos) 3.5mm Jack Yes Communications WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared Port Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, proximity Battery Type 5500 mAh Charging 33W wired, 55% in 44 min Miscellaneous Colors Midnight Black, Mist Purple, Ocean Blue, Lime Green