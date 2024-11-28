Just Pay Rs 11,100 in Cash to Buy Oppo A60 in Installments

Oppo A60 is the latest budget phone of the company that comes with a decent design. The notable features of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and 45W charging capabilities. Currently, it’s available for around Rs 55k in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Oppo A60 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Oppo A60.

Rs 5,250 x 3
Rs 11,100 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Oppo A60 Specs

Feature Specification
Display Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 950 nits (peak)
Size 6.67 inches, 107.2 cm² (~85.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1604 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~264 ppi density)
Operating System (OS) Android 14, ColorOS 14
Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
GPU Adreno 610
Card Slot microSDXC
Internal Memory 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Main Camera (Dual) 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Main Camera Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Main Camera Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Selfie Camera Video 1080p@30fps
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack Yes
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
NFC Unspecified
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted
Other Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 45W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

