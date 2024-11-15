Just Pay Rs 12,000 in Cash to Buy Oppo A78 in Installments

Oppo A78 is a lower midrange phone that comes with a decent design and specs. It features an AMOLED screen, 8 GB RAM, and 67W fast charging. Currently, it’s available for around Rs 58k in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Oppo A78 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Oppo A78.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 10,400 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 36,000 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 8,100 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 24,000 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 6,750 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 18,000 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 5,650 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 15,000 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 6,400 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 12,000 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Oppo A78 Specs

Category Details Display Type: AMOLED, 90Hz, 430 nits Size: 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm² (~85.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Platform OS: Android 13, ColorOS 13.1 Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) GPU: Adreno 610 Memory Card Slot: microSDXC Internal: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main Camera Dual: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama Video: 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video: 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack: Yes Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS NFC: Yes (market/region dependent) Radio: No USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 67W wired, PD, 76% in 30 min (advertised)