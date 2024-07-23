Just Pay Rs 12,500 to Buy Samsung A55 5G in Installments (No interest)
The Korean tech giant Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan. This is because the company has a strong brand portfolio and offers mobile phones in all segments. The latest A series has attracted a large number of people because of its modern design, good build quality, and high-end specs. The company has recently launched the Samsung A55 in the midrange segment. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist those people, Alfa Mall is offering the Samsung A55 5G in easy monthly installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Samsung Galaxy A55
|PKR 12,500/-.
|PKR 16,667/-.
|PKR 25,000/-.
|PKR 50,000/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
