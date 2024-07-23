Just Pay Rs 12,500 to Buy Samsung A55 5G in Installments (No interest)

The Korean tech giant Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan. This is because the company has a strong brand portfolio and offers mobile phones in all segments. The latest A series has attracted a large number of people because of its modern design, good build quality, and high-end specs. The company has recently launched the Samsung A55 in the midrange segment. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist those people, Alfa Mall is offering the Samsung A55 5G in easy monthly installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN Samsung Galaxy A55 PKR 12,500/-. PKR 16,667/-. PKR 25,000/-. PKR 50,000/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Samsung A55 Specs

Category Specification DISPLAY Type: Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM) Size: 6.6 inches, 106.9 cm² (~85.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~390 ppi density) Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, Always-on display PLATFORM OS: Android 14, One UI 6.1 Chipset: Exynos 1480 (4 nm) CPU: Octa-core (4×2.75 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Xclipse 530 MEMORY Card slot: microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Triple: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm 5 MP, f/2.4 (macro) Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS SELFIE CAMERA Single: 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps SOUND Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack: No COMMS WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS NFC: Yes (market/region dependent) Radio: No USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing BATTERY Type: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 25W wired MISC Colors: Iceblue, Lilac, Navy, Lemon