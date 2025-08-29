Just Pay Rs 12,920 to Buy iPhone 16E on Installments

The iPhone 16e has entered the market as Apple’s latest addition in the premium segment, combining cutting-edge performance with a sleek design. Powered by the advanced A18 chip, it delivers lightning-fast speed, efficient multitasking, and exceptional graphics. The device features a Super Retina XDR display for a stunning visual experience, along with Apple’s signature build quality. However, with prices still relatively high in Pakistan, many people can’t afford to pay the full amount upfront. To assist them, Alfa is now offering users the opportunity to buy an iPhone 16E in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

Product name 36 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN 24 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN

12 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN 9 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN 6 Months

0% MARKUP PLAN 3 Months 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 12 Pro PKR 12,920 PKR 16,667 PKR 27,974 PKR 35,527 PKR 45,333 PKR 90,666

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a processing fee on various plans. For product details and bookings, click on this link or call +92 309 1240701. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders of any bank are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 16E in installments.

First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Now, choose the installment plan as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 16E Specs

Feature Specification Display 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 2532×1170 px (~460 ppi), HDR10, Dolby Vision, 60Hz, 1200 nits peak Chipset Apple A18 (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) RAM & Storage 8 GB RAM; 128/256/512 GB NVMe storage Rear Camera 48MP main (f/1.6), OIS, 2x in-sensor optical zoom; 4K Dolby Vision video Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth (f/1.9), autofocus, 4K video Battery 4,005 mAh (~15.55 Wh); USB-C fast charging; 7.5W Qi wireless Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, NavIC Physical Specs 146.7 × 71.5 × 7.8 mm; 167 g; IP68; Ceramic Shield front; aluminum frame Colors Black, White Other Features Action Button, Emergency SOS via satellite, Spatial Audio, no MagSafe