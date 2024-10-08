Just Pay Rs 14,900 to Buy Infinix Zero 40 4G in Installments (No credit card)

Infinix has recently launched the Zero 40 4G in the midrange smartphone segment. The device arrives with some impressive specs such as a 120 Hz AMOLED display, 16 GB extended RAM, and a Helio G100 chipset. The Zero 40 is currently available for around PKR 60,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Zero 40 4G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Zero 40 4G.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 12,500 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 43,200 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 9,700 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 28,800 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 8,100 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 21,600 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 6,750 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 18,000 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 7,300 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 14,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Infinix Zero 40 4G Specs Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1300 nits (HBM) Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~89.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Features Always-on display Platform OS Android 14, up to 2 major Android upgrades, XOS 14.5 Chipset Mediatek Helio G100 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Memory Card slot No Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM (UFS 2.2) Main Camera Triple 108 MP (wide, f/1.8, PDAF, OIS)

50 MP (ultrawide, f/2.0, PDAF)

2 MP (depth, f/2.4) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS, OIS Selfie Camera Single 50 MP (f/2.5, 21mm, PDAF) Features Dual-LED flash Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack No Audio 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res Wireless audio, Tuned by JBL Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth Yes Positioning GPS NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 45W wired, 50% in 25 min (advertised)

10W reverse wired