Just Pay Rs 14,900 to Buy Infinix Zero 40 4G in Installments (No credit card)

Infinix has recently launched the Zero 40 4G in the midrange smartphone segment. The device arrives with some impressive specs such as a 120 Hz AMOLED display, 16 GB extended RAM, and a Helio G100 chipset. The Zero 40 is currently available for around PKR 60,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Zero 40 4G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Zero 40 4G.
|Rs 12,500 x 3
|Rs 43,200 Advance
|Rs 9,700 x 6
|Rs 28,800 Advance
|Rs 8,100 x 9
|Rs 21,600 Advance
|Rs 6,750 x 12
|Rs 18,000 Advance
|Rs 7,300 x 12
|Rs 14,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
