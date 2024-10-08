Just Pay Rs 14,900 to Buy Infinix Zero 40 4G in Installments (No credit card)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Oct 8, 2024
zero 40 4g in installments

Infinix has recently launched the Zero 40 4G in the midrange smartphone segment. The device arrives with some impressive specs such as a 120 Hz AMOLED display, 16 GB extended RAM, and a Helio G100 chipset. The Zero 40 is currently available for around PKR 60,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Zero 40 4G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Zero 40 4G.

Rs 12,500 x 3
Rs 43,200 Advance

 

Rs 9,700 x 6
Rs 28,800 Advance

 

Rs 8,100 x 9 
Rs 21,600 Advance

 

Rs 6,750 x 12 
Rs 18,000 Advance

 

Rs 7,300 x 12 
Rs 14,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Infinix Zero 40 4G Specs

Display
Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1300 nits (HBM)
Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~89.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Features Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 14, up to 2 major Android upgrades, XOS 14.5
Chipset Mediatek Helio G100 (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM (UFS 2.2)
Main Camera
Triple 108 MP (wide, f/1.8, PDAF, OIS)
50 MP (ultrawide, f/2.0, PDAF)
2 MP (depth, f/2.4)
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS, OIS
Selfie Camera
Single 50 MP (f/2.5, 21mm, PDAF)
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jack No
Audio 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res Wireless audio, Tuned by JBL
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC Yes
Infrared port Yes
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 45W wired, 50% in 25 min (advertised)
10W reverse wired

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
