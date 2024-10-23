Just Pay Rs 14,900 to Buy Tecno Camon 30S in Installments (no credit card)

Camon 30S in installments

The smartphone manufacturer Tecno has recently launched the Camon 30S in the lower midrange segment. The phone comes with some decent specs including a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Helio G100 chipset, and 50 MP camera. The Tecno Camon 30S is available for around PKR 57000 in the market. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Tecno Camon 30S in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Tecno Camon 30S.

Rs 9,900 x 3
Rs 34,200 Advance

 

Rs 7,700 x 6
Rs 22,800 Advance

 

Rs 6,450 x 9 
Rs 17,100 Advance

 

Rs 5,200 x 12 
Rs 14,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Tecno Camon 30S Specs

Feature Details
Display AMOLED, 120Hz, 1300 nits (HBM)
Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~89.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Platform
OS Android 14, up to 2 major Android upgrades, HIOS 14
Chipset Mediatek Helio G100 (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
Card Slot Unspecified
Internal Storage 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera Triple: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS; 2 MP (depth); Auxiliary lens
Camera Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video (Main) Yes
Selfie Camera Single: 13 MP, Dual-LED flash
Video (Selfie) Yes
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers
3.5mm Jack No
Comms
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC Yes
Infrared Port Yes
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 33W wired, 0-100% in 45 min (advertised)
Miscellaneous Colors: Nebula Violet, Blue, Celestial Black, Dawn Gold

