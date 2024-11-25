Just Pay Rs 15,550 to Buy Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G in Installments
The Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus comes with some impressive features such as the Dimensity 7020 5G chipset, 120 Hz AMOLED display, 12 GB RAM, 108 MP Triple rear camera, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 75k in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G.
|Rs 7,350 x 3
|Rs 15,550 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G Specs
