Just Pay Rs 15,550 to Buy Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G in Installments

The Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus comes with some impressive features such as the Dimensity 7020 5G chipset, 120 Hz AMOLED display, 12 GB RAM, 108 MP Triple rear camera, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 75k in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 7,350 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 15,550 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G Specs

Category Details Display AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1300 nits (peak) Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Platform OS: Android 14, up to 2 major Android upgrades, XOS 14 Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 7020 (6 nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: IMG BXM-8-256 Memory Card Slot: No Internal: 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Main Camera Triple: 108 MP (f/1.8, wide, PDAF, OIS), 2 MP (f/2.4), 2 MP (f/2.4) Features: Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video: 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps Selfie Camera Single: 32 MP (f/2.2, wide) Features: Dual-LED flash Video: 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack: No Audio: Tuned by JBL, 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth: Yes Positioning: GPS NFC: Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared Port: Yes Radio: FM radio USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type: 4600 mAh, non-removable Charging: 100W wired (50% in 12 min, advertised), 20W wireless MagCharge, reverse wired and wireless Misc Colors: Obsidian Black, Vintage Green, Racing Edition