Just Pay Rs 15,850 in Installments to Buy Realme GT 7T (No credit card)

Realme has recently launched the GT 7T in the upper-midrange segment. The phone comes with powerful features like the Dimensity 8400 chipset, 7000 mAh battery, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 170,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the Realme GT 7T in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now, pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here is the installment plan that you can avail of for buying the Realme GT 7T.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 15,850 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 47,550 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Watch the video mentioned below to learn the full process of availing the Realme GT 7T on installments.

Realme GT 7T Specs

Specification Details Model realme GT 7T 5G Announced / Released Announced May 27, 2025 — released May 2025 (global / India rollouts). Body / Build 162.4 × 76 × 8.3 mm; ~202 g · ArmorShell™ glass & reinforced metal structure · IP68 & IP69 (water/dust resistance) Display 6.8″ LTPO AMOLED (~1280 × 2800 px) · 120 Hz refresh · very high peak brightness (manufacturer states up to 6000 nits local peak) Platform (SoC) MediaTek Dimensity 8400-MAX (4 nm) · Mali-G720 MC7 GPU · LPDDR5X RAM Memory / Storage 8 GB / 12 GB RAM (LPDDR5X) · 256 GB internal (UFS reported by spec sites) Rear cameras 50 MP main (4K @ 60 fps capable) + 8 MP ultrawide · manufacturer emphasizes 4K60 behind the main sensor Front camera 32 MP, supports 4K @ 60 fps recording (per realme) Battery Dual-cell battery: 3500 mAh + 3500 mAh (typical ≈ 7000 mAh) — rated ≈ 3425 mAh + 3425 mAh (≈6850 mAh). TÜV Rheinland 5-Star battery certification (manufacturer claims). Charging 120 W wired fast charging (manufacturer stated) OS Android 15 with realme UI (ships with Android 15). Connectivity 5G · Wi-Fi 7 reported · Bluetooth 5.4 reported · NFC · under-display fingerprint Cooling & special tech IceSense Graphene cooling, large vapor chamber (~7700 mm²), SignalCatcher antenna algorithm, “Titan” battery marketing.