Just Pay Rs 15,900 to Buy Tecno Camon 40 Pro in Installments
The smartphone manufacturer Tecno has recently launched the Camon 40 Pro in the lower midrange segment. The phone comes with some decent specs including a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Helio G100 Ultimate chipset, and a 50 MP camera. The Tecno Camon 40 Pro is available for around PKR 66000 in the market. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Tecno Camon 40 Pro in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Tecno Camon 40 Pro.
|Rs 11,400 x 3
|Rs 39,400 Advance
|Rs 8,850 x 6
|Rs 26,300 Advance
|Rs 7,400 x 9
|Rs 19,700 Advance
|Rs 6,000 x 12
|Rs 15,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
