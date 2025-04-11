Just Pay Rs 15,900 to Buy Tecno Camon 40 Pro in Installments

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Apr 11, 2025
tecno camon 40 pro in installments

The smartphone manufacturer Tecno has recently launched the Camon 40 Pro in the lower midrange segment. The phone comes with some decent specs including a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Helio G100 Ultimate chipset, and a 50 MP camera. The Tecno Camon 40 Pro is available for around PKR 66000 in the market. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Tecno Camon 40 Pro in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Tecno Camon 40 Pro.

Rs 11,400 x 3
Rs 39,400 Advance

 

Rs 8,850 x 6
Rs 26,300 Advance

 

Rs 7,400 x 9 
Rs 19,700 Advance

 

Rs 6,000 x 12 
Rs 15,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Tecno Camon 40 Pro Specs

Category Specification
Dimensions 164.4 x 74.3 x 7.3 mm (6.47 x 2.93 x 0.29 in)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz)
SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
Protection IP68/IP69 dust and water resistant (up to 2m for 30 min, high-pressure jets)
Display Type AMOLED, 120Hz
Display Size 6.78 inches (~90.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
Display Features Always-on display, HDR image support
OS Android 15, HIOS 15 (3 major Android upgrades)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G100 Ultimate (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Memory 256GB internal, 8GB RAM (Card slot unspecified)
Main Camera Dual: 50 MP (wide, OIS), 8 MP (ultrawide)
Camera Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30/60fps (HDR), 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera 50 MP, f/2.5 (wide), PDAF
Selfie Video Yes
Sound Stereo speakers, No 3.5mm jack, 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC Yes
Infrared Port Yes
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Sensors Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Extra Features Circle to Search
Battery 5200 mAh, 45W wired (50% in 23 min, 100% in 43 min)
Colors Emerald Lake Green, Galaxy Black, Glacier White

 

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Apr 11, 2025
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>