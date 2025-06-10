Just Pay Rs 16,666 to PTA Approve iPhone 16E on Installments (No interest)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jun 10, 2025
iPhone 16E tax on installments

Are you contemplating whether to pay the PTA tax on your iPhone 16E if you have imported it from abroad? Well, you will be amazed to know that now you can pay the respective tax in installments. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed hefty taxes on mobile phones, particularly on flagship devices like the iPhone. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the option to pay the PTA tax on the iPhone 16E in easy monthly installments.

So, let’s take a look at the installment plans for registering an iPhone 16E with PTA.

Product name 3 MONTHS 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS


0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 16E PKR 33,333/-. PKR 16,666/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans, and also keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in installments.

  • First, click on this link.
  • On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

Alfa mall interface

  • After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Alfa Mall BNPL

  • Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 16E Specs

Feature Specification
Display 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 2532×1170 px (~460 ppi), HDR10, Dolby Vision, 60Hz, 1200 nits peak
Chipset Apple A18 (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine)
RAM & Storage 8 GB RAM; 128/256/512 GB NVMe storage
Rear Camera 48MP main (f/1.6), OIS, 2x in-sensor optical zoom; 4K Dolby Vision video
Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth (f/1.9), autofocus, 4K video
Battery 4,005 mAh (~15.55 Wh); USB-C fast charging; 7.5W Qi wireless
Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, NavIC
Physical Specs 146.7 × 71.5 × 7.8 mm; 167 g; IP68; Ceramic Shield front; aluminum frame
Colors Black, White
Other Features Action Button, Emergency SOS via satellite, Spatial Audio, no MagSafe

 

 

