Just Pay Rs 18,267 in Installments to PTA Approve iPhone 13
There is a vast majority of people in Pakistan who still use the iPhone 13. It is because Apple has failed to bring any new innovations in the iPhone 14 & 15 series. However, many of those people may not have registered their phones with PTA because of the extremely high mobile phone taxes. However, they will be pleased to know that Alfa Mall is now offering its users to pay PTA taxes in easy, interest-free installments.
Let’s check out how much you will have to pay to PTA-approve iPhone 13.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|PKR 36,533/-.
|PKR 18,267/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling +923453999770. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
iPhone 13 Specs
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision
|Size
|6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass
|PLATFORM
|OS
|iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 17.3
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4×1.82 GHz Blizzard)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB/256GB/512GB 4GB RAM NVMe
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.9″, 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
|12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
|SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 3240 mAh, non-removable (12.41 Wh)
|Charging
|Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update
PTA Taxes Portal
