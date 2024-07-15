Just Pay Rs 18,267 in Installments to PTA Approve iPhone 13

iphone 13 in installments

There is a vast majority of people in Pakistan who still use the iPhone 13. It is because Apple has failed to bring any new innovations in the iPhone 14 & 15 series. However, many of those people may not have registered their phones with PTA because of the extremely high mobile phone taxes. However, they will be pleased to know that Alfa Mall is now offering its users to pay PTA taxes in easy, interest-free installments.

Let’s check out how much you will have to pay to PTA-approve iPhone 13.

Product name 3 MONTHS

 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 13 Pro Max PKR 36,533/-. PKR 18,267/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling +923453999770. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link. 

iPhone 13 Specs

Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision
Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
Protection Ceramic Shield glass
PLATFORM
OS iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 17.3
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4×1.82 GHz Blizzard)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 128GB/256GB/512GB 4GB RAM NVMe
MAIN CAMERA
Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.9″, 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERY
Type Li-Ion 3240 mAh, non-removable (12.41 Wh)
Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

