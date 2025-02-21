Just Pay Rs 19,900 to Buy Redmi Note 14 Pro in Installments
Xiaomi has recently launched the new Redmi Note 14 Pro with some decent features. The smartphone comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED display shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset, and more. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is currently available for around 80,000 in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Redmi Note 14 Pro in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail yourself of when buying the Redmi Note 14 Pro.
|Rs 15,300 x 3
|Rs 53,000 Advance
|Rs 11,950 x 6
|Rs 35,350 Advance
|Rs 5,650 x 9
|Rs 26,500 Advance
|Rs 8,000 x 12
|Rs 22,100 Advance
|Rs 8,850 x 12
|Rs 19,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Redmi Note 14 Pro Specs
|Category
|Details
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 76.6 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 3.02 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|196.5 g (6.95 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
|Protection
|IP54 dust protected and water resistant (water splashes)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 120Hz, 1200 nits (HBM), 1800 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm² (~85.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Features
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 14, HyperOS
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G99 Ultra (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Memory
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal Storage
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM (UFS 2.2)
|Main Camera
|Setup
|Triple: 108 MP (f/1.7, wide, 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, PDAF) + 2 MP (f/2.4, macro) + 2 MP (f/2.4, depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30/60fps
|Selfie Camera
|Setup
|Single: 20 MP (f/2.2, wide, 1/4.0″, 0.7µm)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers (Dolby Atmos)
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|Communications
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared Port
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|5500 mAh
|Charging
|33W wired, 55% in 44 min
|Miscellaneous
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Mist Purple, Ocean Blue, Lime Green
