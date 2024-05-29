Just Pay Rs 2,083 in installments to Buy vivo Y03 (0% interest)

The smartphone manufacturer vivo has recently launched the Y03 in the budget segment. The smartphone is available for under PKR 25,000. However, there is still a large portion of the population in Pakistan who can’t afford to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront. Therefore, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering vivo Y03 in easy, monthly installments with 0% interest.

So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to buy the vivo Y03.

Product name 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN vivo Y03 PKR 2,083/-. PKR 2,778/-. PKR 4,167/-. PKR 8,333/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

vivo Y03 Specs

Feature Specification DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz Size 6.56 inches, 103.4 cm² (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 14, Funtouch 14 Chipset Mediatek Helio G85 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM Storage Type eMMC 5.1 MAIN CAMERA Single 13 MP, f/2.2 (wide), PDAF<br>0.08 MP, f/3.0 (auxiliary lens) Features LED flash, panorama Video 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP, f/2.2 (wide) Video Yes SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity BATTERY Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable