Just Pay Rs 2,083 in installments to Buy vivo Y03 (0% interest)
The smartphone manufacturer vivo has recently launched the Y03 in the budget segment. The smartphone is available for under PKR 25,000. However, there is still a large portion of the population in Pakistan who can’t afford to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront. Therefore, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering vivo Y03 in easy, monthly installments with 0% interest.
So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to buy the vivo Y03.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|vivo Y03
|PKR 2,083/-.
|PKR 2,778/-.
|PKR 4,167/-.
|PKR 8,333/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
