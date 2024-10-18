Just Pay Rs 21,900 to Buy vivo V30e in Installments (No credit card)
vivo is renowned for launching phones with unique designs and decent specs. The vivo V30e is one such example that features a 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 50 MP camera, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 85,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo V30e in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo V30e.
|Rs 15,250 x 3
|Rs 52,800 Advance
|Rs 11,900 x 6
|Rs 35,200 Advance
|Rs 9,900 x 9
|Rs 26,400 Advance
|Rs 8,250 x 12
|Rs 22,000 Advance
|Rs 8,800 x 12
|Rs 21,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
vivo V30e Specs
|Category
|Details
|Build
|OS
|Android 14 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 14
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 74.8 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Classy Brown, Sunny Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6450 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 710
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Protection
|Schott Xensation glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1300 nits (peak brightness)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (Support up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, PDAF, + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, Ring-LED flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), Video (4K@30fps (India only), 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio (market/region dependent), Snapdragon Sound (market/region dependent), Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra Features
|NFC (market/region dependent), Glass front, plastic frame, glass back or plastic back, IP64, dust and water resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 5500 mAh
|Charging
|Fast battery 44W wired, PD, Reverse wired
