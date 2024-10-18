Just Pay Rs 21,900 to Buy vivo V30e in Installments (No credit card)

vivo is renowned for launching phones with unique designs and decent specs. The vivo V30e is one such example that features a 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 50 MP camera, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 85,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo V30e in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo V30e.

Rs 15,250 x 3
Rs 52,800 Advance

 

Rs 11,900 x 6
Rs 35,200 Advance

 

Rs 9,900 x 9 
Rs 26,400 Advance

 

Rs 8,250 x 12 
Rs 22,000 Advance

 

Rs 8,800 x 12 
Rs 21,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

vivo V30e Specs

Category Details
Build
OS Android 14 OS
UI FuntouchOS 14
Dimensions 164.4 x 74.8 x 7.7 mm
Weight 179 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Classy Brown, Sunny Green
Frequency
2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor
CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Qualcomm SM6450 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPU Adreno 710
Display
Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B colors, Multitouch
Size 6.8 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Protection Schott Xensation glass
Extra Features 120Hz, 1300 nits (peak brightness)
Memory
Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card Slot microSDXC (Support up to 1TB)
Camera
Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, PDAF, + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, Ring-LED flash
Features HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), Video (4K@30fps (India only), 1080p@30fps)
Connectivity
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
Features
Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio (market/region dependent), Snapdragon Sound (market/region dependent), Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Features NFC (market/region dependent), Glass front, plastic frame, glass back or plastic back, IP64, dust and water resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery
Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 5500 mAh
Charging Fast battery 44W wired, PD, Reverse wired

