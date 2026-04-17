Just Pay Rs 2,252 to PTA Approve iPhone SE 2020/2022 on Installments

Are you worried about paying PTA tax on your iPhone SE 2020/2022 in Pakistan? Well, you will be amazed to know that now you can pay the respective tax in installments. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed hefty taxes on mobile phones, particularly on flagship devices like the iPhone. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the option to pay the PTA tax on the iPhone SE (2020/2022) in easy monthly installments.

So, let’s take a look at the installment plans for registering an iPhone SE (2020/2022) with PTA.

INSTALLMENT PLAN PROCESSING FEES + FED (ONE TIME) MONTHLY INSTALLMENT (PKR) 3 Months (Markup) 2.5% 16,738 6 Months (Markup) 2.5% 8,827 9 Months (Markup) 2.5% 6,192 12 Months (Markup) 2.5% 4,875 24 Months (Markup) 2.5% 2,905 36 Months (Markup) 2.5% 2,252 How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone SE (2020/2022) in installments. First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC. After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments. Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase. Alfa Mall’s installment facility offers a practical solution for iPhone SE (2020/2022) users in Pakistan who want to register their device with PTA without paying the full tax amount upfront. With flexible monthly plans and a simple online process, users can complete PTA approval more conveniently while managin.g their budget