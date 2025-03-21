Just Pay Rs 22,700 to Buy Oppo Reno 13F in Installments

The Oppo Reno series has a considerable user base in Pakistan. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 80k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the phone’s full price upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Oppo Reno 13F in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Oppo Reno 13F.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 7,600 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 22,700 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Oppo Reno 13F Specs

Category Details Body Dimensions: 162.2 x 75.1 x 7.8 mm (6.39 x 2.96 x 0.31 in)

Weight: 192 g (6.77 oz)

SIM: Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM

IP Rating: IP68/IP69 dust tight and water-resistant (high pressure water jets; immersible up to 2m for 30 min) Display Type: AMOLED, 120Hz, 600 nits (typ), 1200 nits (HMB), 2100 nits (peak)

Size: 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm² (~88.2% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)

Protection: Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 Platform OS: Android 15, ColorOS 15

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6450 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Adreno 710 Memory Card Slot: microSDXC

Internal Storage: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

Storage Type: UFS 3.1 Main Camera Setup: Triple

1st Sensor: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS

2nd Sensor: 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

3rd Sensor: 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)

Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama

Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS, OIS Selfie Camera Setup: Single

Sensor: 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm

Features: Panorama

Video: 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers

3.5mm Jack: No Communications WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band

Bluetooth: 5.1, A2DP, LE, apt-X HD

Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

NFC: Yes (market/region dependent)

Radio: Unspecified

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity Battery Type: 5800 mAh

Charging: 45W wired, PD, QC, PPS, 44% in 30 min

Reverse Charging: Reverse wired Miscellaneous Colors: Graphite Grey, Plume Purple, Luminous Blue