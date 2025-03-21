Just Pay Rs 22,700 to Buy Oppo Reno 13F in Installments
The Oppo Reno series has a considerable user base in Pakistan. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 80k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the phone’s full price upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Oppo Reno 13F in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Oppo Reno 13F.
|Rs 7,600 x 12
|Rs 22,700 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Oppo Reno 13F Specs
|Category
|Details
|Body
|Dimensions: 162.2 x 75.1 x 7.8 mm (6.39 x 2.96 x 0.31 in)
Weight: 192 g (6.77 oz)
SIM: Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
IP Rating: IP68/IP69 dust tight and water-resistant (high pressure water jets; immersible up to 2m for 30 min)
|Display
|Type: AMOLED, 120Hz, 600 nits (typ), 1200 nits (HMB), 2100 nits (peak)
Size: 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm² (~88.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
Protection: Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
|Platform
|OS: Android 15, ColorOS 15
Chipset: Qualcomm SM6450 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Adreno 710
|Memory
|Card Slot: microSDXC
Internal Storage: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
Storage Type: UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Setup: Triple
1st Sensor: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS
2nd Sensor: 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
3rd Sensor: 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)
Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS, OIS
|Selfie Camera
|Setup: Single
Sensor: 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
Features: Panorama
Video: 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack: No
|Communications
|WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth: 5.1, A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC: Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio: Unspecified
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Features
|Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity
|Battery
|Type: 5800 mAh
Charging: 45W wired, PD, QC, PPS, 44% in 30 min
Reverse Charging: Reverse wired
|Miscellaneous
|Colors: Graphite Grey, Plume Purple, Luminous Blue
