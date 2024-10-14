Just Pay Rs 22,900 to Buy Samsung A35 5G in Installments (No credit card)

The A series of Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan, as it offers smartphones in all segments (budget, midrange, flagship). The Galaxy A35 5G is a midrange device with some impressive specs and is sought by many in Pakistan. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 120,000. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Galaxy A35 5G.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 19,250 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 66,700 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 15,000 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 44,450 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 12,550 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 33,350 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 10,400 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 27,800 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 11,400 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 22,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung A35 Specs

Category Details DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Size 6.6 inches, 106.9 cm² (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~390 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Always-on display PLATFORM OS Android 14, One UI 6.1 Chipset Exynos 1380 (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G68 MP5 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.96″, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS SELFIE CAMERA Single 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing BATTERY Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 25W wired MISC Colors Iceblue, Lilac, Navy, Lemon