Just Pay Rs 22,900 to Buy Samsung A35 5G in Installments (No credit card)
The A series of Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan, as it offers smartphones in all segments (budget, midrange, flagship). The Galaxy A35 5G is a midrange device with some impressive specs and is sought by many in Pakistan. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 120,000. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Galaxy A35 5G.
|Rs 19,250 x 3
|Rs 66,700 Advance
|Rs 15,000 x 6
|Rs 44,450 Advance
|Rs 12,550 x 9
|Rs 33,350 Advance
|Rs 10,400 x 12
|Rs 27,800 Advance
|Rs 11,400 x 12
|Rs 22,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Samsung A35 Specs
|Category
|Details
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.6 inches, 106.9 cm² (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~390 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Always-on display
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 14, One UI 6.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 1380 (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MP5
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.96″, PDAF, OIS
|8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
|5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|25W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Iceblue, Lilac, Navy, Lemon
