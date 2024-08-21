Just Pay Rs 2,375 to Buy Tecno Spark Go in Installments (No interest)
Tecno is one of the most popular smartphone brands in Pakistan. It is because the company offers affordable smartphones with decent design and specs. The company recently launched the Spark Go 2024 with 4 GB of RAM at around PKR 27k. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering the Spark Go 2024 in easy, interest-free installments for up to 12 months.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Tecno Spark Go
|PKR 9,500/-.
|PKR 4,750/-.
|PKR 3,167/-.
|PKR 2,375/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Tecno Spark Go 2024 Specs
