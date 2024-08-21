Just Pay Rs 2,375 to Buy Tecno Spark Go in Installments (No interest)

tecno spark go in instalments

Tecno is one of the most popular smartphone brands in Pakistan. It is because the company offers affordable smartphones with decent design and specs. The company recently launched the Spark Go 2024 with 4 GB of RAM at around PKR 27k. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering the Spark Go 2024 in easy, interest-free installments for up to 12 months.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN		 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Tecno Spark Go PKR 9,500/-. PKR 4,750/-. PKR 3,167/-. PKR 2,375/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Tecno Spark Go 2024 Specs

Category Specifications
Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz
Size: 6.6 inches, 104.6 cm² (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~267 ppi density)
Platform OS: Android 13 (Go edition), HIOS 13
Chipset: Unisoc T606 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G57 MP1
Memory Card slot: microSDXC
Internal: 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM (eMMC 5.1)
Main Camera Single: 13 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1.12µm, AF; 0.08 MP (auxiliary lens)
Features: Dual-LED flash, HDR
Video: 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera Single: 8 MP
Features: Dual-LED flash
Video: Yes
Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jack: Yes
Comms WLAN: Yes
Bluetooth: Yes
Positioning: GPS
NFC: No
Radio: FM radio
USB: USB Type-C, OTG
Features Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer
Battery Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 10W wired
Misc Colors: Mystery White, Alpenglow Gold, Magic Skin, Gravity Black

