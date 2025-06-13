Just Pay Rs 23,933 to PTA Approve iPhone 14 Pro Max on Installments (No interest)

iPhone 14 pro max in installments

Many iPhone 14 Pro Max users in Pakistan may not have registered their smartphones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). This is because users have to pay incredibly high taxes to the FBR to approve their phones. However, there is good news for them as Alfa Mall is now giving users the opportunity to pay the tax in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to PTA approve the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 14 Pro Max PKR 47,866/-. PKR 23,933/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans, and also keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in installments.

  • First, click on this link.
  • On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

Alfa mall interface

  • After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Alfa Mall BNPL

  • Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Specs

DISPLAY
Type LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
Size 6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1290 x 2796 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
Protection Ceramic Shield glass
Always-On display
PLATFORM
OS iOS 16, upgradable to iOS 17.4
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB 6GB RAM
NVMe
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), stereo sound rec.
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps)
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving)
BATTERY
Type Li-Ion 4323 mAh, non-removable (16.68 Wh)
Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
15W wireless (MagSafe)
15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update
