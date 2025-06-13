Just Pay Rs 23,933 to PTA Approve iPhone 14 Pro Max on Installments (No interest)

Many iPhone 14 Pro Max users in Pakistan may not have registered their smartphones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). This is because users have to pay incredibly high taxes to the FBR to approve their phones. However, there is good news for them as Alfa Mall is now giving users the opportunity to pay the tax in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to PTA approve the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 14 Pro Max PKR 47,866/-. PKR 23,933/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans, and also keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in installments.

First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

