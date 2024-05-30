Just Pay Rs. 2,417 to Buy 6GB Redmi 13C (No interest)

The smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi 13c in the budget segment. It is a pretty good option under PKR 30k as it offers a huge 6GB RAM and a decent design. So, it’s certainly a good buy in this price range. Still, there are people in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering the Redmi 13c in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN Redmi 13c PKR 2,417/-. PKR 3,222/-. PKR 4,833/-. PKR 9,666/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Redmi 13c Specs Category Specification DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Size 6.74 inches, 109.7 cm² (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass PLATFORM OS Android 13, MIUI 14 Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 MEMORY Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, eMMC 5.1 MAIN CAMERA Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 0.08 MP (auxiliary lens) Features LED flash, HDR Video 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.0 Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass, virtual proximity sensing BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable