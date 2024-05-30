Just Pay Rs. 2,417 to Buy 6GB Redmi 13C (No interest)
The smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi 13c in the budget segment. It is a pretty good option under PKR 30k as it offers a huge 6GB RAM and a decent design. So, it’s certainly a good buy in this price range. Still, there are people in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering the Redmi 13c in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Redmi 13c
|PKR 2,417/-.
|PKR 3,222/-.
|PKR 4,833/-.
|PKR 9,666/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
