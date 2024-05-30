Just Pay Rs. 2,417 to Buy 6GB Redmi 13C (No interest)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: May 30, 2024
The smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi 13c in the budget segment. It is a pretty good option under PKR 30k as it offers a huge 6GB RAM and a decent design. So, it’s certainly a good buy in this price range. Still, there are people in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering the Redmi 13c in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS 

 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 3 MONTHS

 


0% MARKUP PLAN
Redmi 13c PKR 2,417/-. PKR 3,222/-. PKR 4,833/-. PKR 9,666/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Redmi 13c Specs

Category Specification
DISPLAY
Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
Size 6.74 inches, 109.7 cm² (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, MIUI 14
Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY
Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERA
Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
0.08 MP (auxiliary lens)
Features LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 8 MP, f/2.0
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm Jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass, virtual proximity sensing
BATTERY
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

