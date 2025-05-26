Just Pay Rs 24,250 to PTA Approve iPhone 16 Plus in Installments

Are you worried about paying PTA tax on the latest iPhone 16 Plus in Pakistan? Well, you will be amazed to know that now you can pay the respective tax in installments. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed hefty taxes on mobile phones, particularly on flagship devices like the iPhone. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the option to pay the PTA tax on the iPhone 16 Plus in easy monthly installments.

So, let’s take a look at the installment plans for registering an iPhone 16 Plus with PTA.

Product name

3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 16 Plus PKR 48,499/-. PKR 24,250/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03311414325. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.

iPhone 16 Plus Specs