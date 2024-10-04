Just Pay Rs 25,900 to Buy Samsung A55 5G in Installments (No Credit Card)


Samsung has a large user base in Pakistan. This is because the company offers quality mobile phones in all segments (budget, midrange, flagship). The company has recently launched the Samsung A55 in the midrange segment, which offers some decent specs. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung A55 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Samsung A55 5G.

Rs 22,500 x 3
Rs 77,800 Advance

 

Rs 17,500 x 6
Rs 51,900 Advance

 

Rs 14,650 x 9 
Rs 38,900 Advance

 

Rs 12,150 x 12 
Rs 32,400 Advance

 

Rs 13,400 x 12 
Rs 25,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung A55 Specs

Category Specification
DISPLAY Type: Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM)
Size: 6.6 inches, 106.9 cm² (~85.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~390 ppi density)
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, Always-on display
PLATFORM OS: Android 14, One UI 6.1
Chipset: Exynos 1480 (4 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.75 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Xclipse 530
MEMORY Card slot: microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA Triple: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4 (macro)
Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERA Single: 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
SOUND Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack: No
COMMS WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning: GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
NFC: Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio: No
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURES Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
Virtual proximity sensing
BATTERY Type: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 25W wired
MISC Colors: Iceblue, Lilac, Navy, Lemon

