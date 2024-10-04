Just Pay Rs 25,900 to Buy Samsung A55 5G in Installments (No Credit Card)

Samsung has a large user base in Pakistan. This is because the company offers quality mobile phones in all segments (budget, midrange, flagship). The company has recently launched the Samsung A55 in the midrange segment, which offers some decent specs. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung A55 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Samsung A55 5G.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 22,500 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 77,800 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 17,500 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 51,900 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 14,650 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 38,900 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 12,150 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 32,400 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 13,400 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 25,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung A55 Specs

Category Specification DISPLAY Type: Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM) Size: 6.6 inches, 106.9 cm² (~85.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~390 ppi density) Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, Always-on display PLATFORM OS: Android 14, One UI 6.1 Chipset: Exynos 1480 (4 nm) CPU: Octa-core (4×2.75 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Xclipse 530 MEMORY Card slot: microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Triple: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm 5 MP, f/2.4 (macro) Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS SELFIE CAMERA Single: 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps SOUND Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack: No COMMS WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS NFC: Yes (market/region dependent) Radio: No USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing BATTERY Type: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 25W wired MISC Colors: Iceblue, Lilac, Navy, Lemon