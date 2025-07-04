Just Pay Rs 26,266 to PTA Approve iPhone 16 Pro on Installments (No interest)

There is good news for all iPhone 16 Pro users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The users are reluctant because of the incredibly high PTA taxes that they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa is now offering users to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 16 Pro PKR 26,266/-. PKR 52,533/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can call 03311414325. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 16 Pro in installments.

First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

