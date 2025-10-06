Just Pay Rs 10,013 to PTA Approve iPhone 17 Pro on Installments

There is good news for all iPhone 17 Pro users in Pakistan who want to register their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). As per our survey, most users show reluctance due to the incredibly high PTA taxes they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is now offering users the option to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

Product name 36 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN 24 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN

12 Months

2.5% MARKUP PLAN 9 Months 2.5% MARKUP PLAN 6 Months

0% MARKUP PLAN 3 Months 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 17 Pro PKR 10,013 PKR 12,917 PKR 21,680 PKR 27,533 PKR 35,133 PKR 70,266

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can call +92 334 7264287. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 17 Pro in installments.

First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 17 Pro Specs

Specification Details Body / Design Aluminum unibody frame; ceramic shield front & back; IP68 rating Weight / Dimensions ~206 g; 150.0 × 71.9 × 8.75 mm Display 6.3″ OLED, Super Retina XDR; 2622×1206 px; 120 Hz adaptive refresh; HDR support Chipset / SoC Apple A19 Pro CPU / GPU / Neural 6-core CPU (2 performance + 4 efficiency), 6-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine RAM / Storage Options 12 GB LPDDR5X; 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Main Rear Cameras Triple 48 MP: Main + Ultra-Wide + Telephoto (4x) Front Camera 18 MP Center Stage Video Recording Up to 4K Dolby Vision; Cinematic, ProRes, Action Mode, etc. Battery & Charging ~4252 mAh; fast wired charging; MagSafe / Qi2 wireless charging Connectivity 5G (mmWave & sub-6 GHz), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, UWB, USB-C Sensors & Features Face ID (via TrueDepth camera), LiDAR, barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, proximity Other Features Vapor chamber cooling, satellite SOS, crash detection