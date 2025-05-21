Just Pay Rs 26,650 to PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Installments

The latest Samsung S25 Ultra has impressed users around the globe with its next-gen specs. The smartphone has one of the best cameras in the world right now and even outclasses its archrival, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, in many regards. However, if you plan to import the Galaxy S25 Ultra from abroad, you must pay a hefty PTA tax. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering users the option to pay the PTA tax on the Galaxy S25 Ultra in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s take a look at the installment plans for the PTA tax on the Samsung S25 Ultra.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra PKR 53,300/-. PKR 26,650/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling +92 341 4081152. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

