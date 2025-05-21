Just Pay Rs 26,650 to PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Installments

Usama AnjumLast Updated: May 21, 2025
The latest Samsung S25 Ultra has impressed users around the globe with its next-gen specs. The smartphone has one of the best cameras in the world right now and even outclasses its archrival, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, in many regards. However, if you plan to import the Galaxy S25 Ultra from abroad, you must pay a hefty PTA tax. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering users the option to pay the PTA tax on the Galaxy S25 Ultra in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s take a look at the installment plans for the PTA tax on the Samsung S25 Ultra.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra PKR 53,300/-. PKR 26,650/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling +92 341 4081152. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on phones in installments, then visit this link. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications
Display 6.9″ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 3120×1440 resolution, 2600 nits peak brightness
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
RAM 12GB or 16GB
Storage Options 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB (non-expandable)
Rear Cameras
  • 200MP (wide), f/1.7, OIS
  • 50MP (periscope telephoto), f/3.4, 5× optical zoom, OIS
  • 10MP (telephoto), f/2.4, 3× optical zoom, OIS
  • 50MP (ultrawide), f/1.9, 120° field of view
Front Camera 12MP, supports 4K video recording at 30/60 fps
Battery 5000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging
Operating System Android 15 with One UI 7
AI Features Galaxy AI with Google Gemini integration, offering advanced conversational AI capabilities
Build & Design Titanium frame with rounded edges; available in Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Silverblue
Other Features Integrated S Pen, ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance
