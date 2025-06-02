Just Pay Rs 26,889 to PTA Approve iPhone 15 Pro Max on Installments

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jun 2, 2025
iPhone 15 pro max on installments

Are you still considering whether to pay the PTA tax on your iPhone 15 Pro Max? Well, you will be amazed to know that now you can pay the respective tax in installments. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed hefty taxes on mobile phones, particularly on flagship devices like the iPhone. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the option to pay the PTA tax on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in easy monthly installments.

So, let’s take a look at the installment plans for registering an iPhone 15 Pro Max with PTA.

Product name
3 MONTHS


0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 16 Plus PKR 53,798/-. PKR 26,889/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans, and also keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in installments.

  • First, click on this link.
  • On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

Alfa mall interface

  • After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Alfa Mall BNPL

  • Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

Alfa mall page checkout

iPhone 15 Pro Max Specs

iPhone 15 Pro Max Specifications
Release Date September 22, 2023
Operating System iOS 17 (upgradable)
Build Titanium frame, Ceramic Shield front, textured matte glass back
Dimensions 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm
Weight 221 g
Display 6.7″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 2796×1290 px, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 2000 nits peak brightness
Processor Apple A17 Pro (3nm), 6-core CPU (2 performance + 4 efficiency), 6-core GPU
RAM 8 GB LPDDR5
Storage Options 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB NVMe
Rear Cameras
  • 48 MP wide, f/1.78, sensor-shift OIS
  • 12 MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 120° FOV
  • 12 MP telephoto, f/2.8, 5x optical zoom
  • LiDAR scanner
Front Camera 12 MP, f/1.9, autofocus, SL 3D (Face ID)
Video Recording 4K at 24/25/30/60fps, ProRes, Dolby Vision HDR
Battery 4,422 mAh Li-ion, up to 29 hours video playback
Charging USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps), MagSafe, Qi2 wireless charging
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Ultra Wideband (UWB), dual-frequency GPS
SIM Dual eSIM (US); nano-SIM + eSIM (Global)
Water Resistance IP68 (up to 6m for 30 minutes)
Colors Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium

 

