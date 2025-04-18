Just Pay Rs 28,900 to Buy Samsung A36 5G in Installments (No credit card)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Apr 18, 2025
The A series of Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan, as it offers smartphones in all segments (budget, midrange, and flagship). The recent addition to the family is Galaxy A36 5G, a lower midrange device with decent specs such as a 120 Hz AMOLED display, IP67 dust and water protection, 50 MP Triple camera, Galaxy AI, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 120,000 in the market. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qisbazaar, is offering the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now, pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Galaxy A36 5G.

Rs 19,450 x 3
Rs 67,250 Advance

 

Rs 15,150 x 6
Rs 44,850 Advance

 

Rs 12,650 x 9 
Rs 33,650 Advance

 

Rs 10,050 x 12 
Rs 28,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung A36 Specs

Category Details
Dimensions 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4 mm (6.41 x 3.08 x 0.29 in)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), plastic frame, glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+)
SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM + eSIM + eSIM (max 2 active at a time)
Protection IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min)
Display Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1200 nits (HBM), 1900 nits (peak)
Display Size 6.7 inches, 110.2 cm² (~86.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density)
Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Display Features Always-on display
OS Android 15, One UI 7, up to 6 major Android upgrades
Chipset Qualcomm SM6475-AB Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Adreno 710
Card Slot No
Internal Storage 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM (UFS 2.2)
Main Camera 50 MP (wide, OIS), 8 MP (123° ultrawide), 5 MP (macro)
Camera Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Camera Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera 12 MP (wide), 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 10-bit HDR
Sound Stereo speakers, No 3.5mm jack
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, Virtual Proximity Sensing
Special Features Circle to Search
Battery 5000 mAh
Charging 45W wired: 66% in 30 min, 100% in 68 min
Colors Lavender, Black, White, Lime

 

