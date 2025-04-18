Just Pay Rs 28,900 to Buy Samsung A36 5G in Installments (No credit card)

The A series of Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan, as it offers smartphones in all segments (budget, midrange, and flagship). The recent addition to the family is Galaxy A36 5G, a lower midrange device with decent specs such as a 120 Hz AMOLED display, IP67 dust and water protection, 50 MP Triple camera, Galaxy AI, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 120,000 in the market. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qisbazaar, is offering the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now, pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Galaxy A36 5G.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 19,450 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 67,250 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 15,150 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 44,850 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 12,650 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 33,650 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 10,050 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 28,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung A36 Specs