Just Pay Rs 29,733 to PTA Approve Samsung S24 Ultra on Installments (No interest)
The latest Samsung S24 Ultra has impressed users worldwide with its next-generation specs. The smartphone has one of the best cameras in the world right now and even outclasses its archrival, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in many regards. However, if you plan to import the Galaxy S25 Ultra from abroad, you will be required to pay a substantial PTA tax. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering users the option to pay the PTA tax on the Galaxy S24 Ultra in easy, interest-free installments.
So, let’s take a look at the installment plans for the PTA tax on the Samsung S24 Ultra.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
|PKR 59,466/-.
|PKR 29,733/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans, and also keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?
Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the Samsung S24 Ultra in installments.
- First, click on this link.
- On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.
- After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.
- Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.
Samsung S24 Ultra Specifications
|Category
|Specification
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.5%
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Armor
|Platform
|OS
|Android 14, One UI 6.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
|CPU
|8-core (1×3.39GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×3.1GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.9GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.2GHz Cortex-A520)
|GPU
|Adreno 750 (1 GHz)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Quad
|200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide)
|10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto)
|50 MP, f/3.4, 111mm (periscope telephoto)
|12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, HDR10+
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|12 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
|Tuned by AKG
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|NFC
|Yes
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|45W wired, PD3.0, 65% in 30 min (advertised)
|15W wireless (Qi/PMA)
|4.5W reverse wireless
|Misc
|Colors
|Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Orange