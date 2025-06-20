Just Pay Rs 29,733 to PTA Approve Samsung S24 Ultra on Installments (No interest)

The latest Samsung S24 Ultra has impressed users worldwide with its next-generation specs. The smartphone has one of the best cameras in the world right now and even outclasses its archrival, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in many regards. However, if you plan to import the Galaxy S25 Ultra from abroad, you will be required to pay a substantial PTA tax. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering users the option to pay the PTA tax on the Galaxy S24 Ultra in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s take a look at the installment plans for the PTA tax on the Samsung S24 Ultra.