Just Pay Rs 29,800 to Buy Honor X9c on Installments (No credit card)

Honor’s upper mid-range smartphone, the ‘X9C’ offers some impressive specs at a competitive price tag. The phone comes with features like a 120 Hz AMOLED display (4000 nits brightness), 12 GB RAM, a 108 MP camera, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 110k in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Honor X9c in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Honor X9c.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 9,950 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 29,800 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Watch the video mentioned below to learn the full process of availing the ‘Honor X9c’ on installments.

Honor X9c Specifications

Body Dimensions: 162.8 x 75.5 x 8 mm (6.41 x 2.97 x 0.31 in)

Weight: 189 g (6.67 oz)

SIM: Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM

IP65M dust tight and water resistant (low pressure water jets)

Drop resistant up to 2m Display Type: AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 3840Hz PWM, 4000 nits (peak)

Size: 6.78 inches, 111.5 cm² (~90.7% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1224 x 2700 pixels (~437 ppi density) Platform OS: Android 14, Magic OS 8

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6450 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Adreno 710 Memory Card slot: No

Internal: 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM Main Camera Triple:

– 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF, OIS

– 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)

Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR

Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps Selfie Camera Single: 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)

Video: 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers

3.5mm jack: No Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth: 5.1, A2DP, LE

Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

NFC: Yes (market/region dependent)

Radio: No

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type: Si/C Li-Ion 6600 mAh

Charging: 66W wired

Reverse wired charging Misc Colors: Titanium Purple, Titanium Black, Jade Cyan