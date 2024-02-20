Just Pay Rs 2,983 for a Year to buy 8GB/256GB Infinix Hot 40i (No interest)
For a long time, Infinix has remained one of the top brands in the budget smartphone segment of the Pakistani market. The latest budget device, the Hot 40i from Infinix, has also impressed the audience because of its exquisite design, good features, and affordable price tag. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To provide convenience to such people, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering this phone in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|
3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Infinix Hot 40i
|PKR 11,933/-.
|PKR 5,967/-.
|PKR 3,978/-.
|PKR 2,983/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12 months 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6 months 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Infinix Hot 40i Specs:
