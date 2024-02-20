Just Pay Rs 2,983 for a Year to buy 8GB/256GB Infinix Hot 40i (No interest)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 20, 2024
hot 40i

For a long time, Infinix has remained one of the top brands in the budget smartphone segment of the Pakistani market. The latest budget device, the Hot 40i from Infinix, has also impressed the audience because of its exquisite design, good features, and affordable price tag. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To provide convenience to such people, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering this phone in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name
3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Infinix Hot 40i PKR 11,933/-. PKR 5,967/-. PKR 3,978/-. PKR 2,983/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12 months 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6 months 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Infinix Hot 40i Specs:

DISPLAY
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, XOS 13
Chipset Unisoc T606 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MP1
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Single 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), AF
0.08 MP, (auxiliary lens)
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 18W wired
Reverse wired

 

>