Just Pay Rs 2,983 for a Year to buy 8GB/256GB Infinix Hot 40i (No interest)

For a long time, Infinix has remained one of the top brands in the budget smartphone segment of the Pakistani market. The latest budget device, the Hot 40i from Infinix, has also impressed the audience because of its exquisite design, good features, and affordable price tag. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To provide convenience to such people, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering this phone in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name

3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 12 MONTHS



0% MARKUP PLAN Infinix Hot 40i PKR 11,933/-. PKR 5,967/-. PKR 3,978/-. PKR 2,983/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12 months 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6 months 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Infinix Hot 40i Specs:

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels PLATFORM OS Android 13, XOS 13 Chipset Unisoc T606 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MP1 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Single 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), AF 0.08 MP, (auxiliary lens) Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Features Dual-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth Yes Positioning GPS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 18W wired Reverse wired