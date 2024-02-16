Just Pay Rs 3,025 for a year to buy 8GB/128GB Redmi 12 (No interest)
Xiaomi Redmi smartphones are mostly the top choice of those who want a decent phone in the budget segment. The Redmi 12 is one such smartphone that is available at an affordable price tag and also features some impressive specs. Still, the purchasing power of people has diminished due to rising inflation in the country. Therefore, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering Redmi 12 in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Tecno Spark 20
|PKR 12,100/-.
|PKR 6,050/-.
|PKR 4,033/-.
|PKR 3,025/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12 months 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6 months 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Redmi 12 Specs
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.79 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, MIUI 14
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
|8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)
|2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.1, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|18W wired, PD
|MISC
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Sky Blue, Polar Silver, Moonstone Silver
