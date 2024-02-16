Just Pay Rs 3,025 for a year to buy 8GB/128GB Redmi 12 (No interest)

Xiaomi Redmi smartphones are mostly the top choice of those who want a decent phone in the budget segment. The Redmi 12 is one such smartphone that is available at an affordable price tag and also features some impressive specs. Still, the purchasing power of people has diminished due to rising inflation in the country. Therefore, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering Redmi 12 in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN		 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Tecno Spark 20 PKR 12,100/-. PKR 6,050/-. PKR 4,033/-. PKR 3,025/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12 months 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6 months 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Redmi 12 Specs

DISPLAY
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, MIUI 14
Chipset Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 8 MP, f/2.1, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Infrared port Yes
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass
BATTERY
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 18W wired, PD
MISC
Colors Midnight Black, Sky Blue, Polar Silver, Moonstone Silver

