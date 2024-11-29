Just Pay Rs 32,450 to Buy Oppo Reno 12 5G in Installments

The Oppo Reno series has a considerable user base in Pakistan. The Reno 12 5G is the latest device from the company offering a 120 Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, 12 GB RAM, and more. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Oppo Reno 12 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Oppo Reno 12 5G.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 15,350 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 32,450 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Oppo Reno 12 5G Specs

Feature Specification Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 108.0 cm² (~90.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Operating System (OS) Android 14, up to 3 major Android upgrades, ColorOS 14.1 Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Energy (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G615 MC2 Card Slot microSDXC Internal Memory 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Main Camera (Triple) 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, 0.8µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Main Camera Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Main Camera Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/480fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS, OIS, HDR Selfie Camera 32 MP, f/2.0, 21mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF Selfie Camera Features Panorama, HDR Selfie Camera Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, LHDC Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes, 360˚ (market/region dependent) Infrared Port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Fingerprint Sensor Under display, optical Other Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass BeaconLink Calls Via Bluetooth, up to 200m Battery Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 80W wired, PD2.0, 47% in 18 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised) Reverse Wired Charging Yes Colors Matte Brown, Sunset Pink, Astro Silver