Just Pay Rs 32,450 to Buy Oppo Reno 12 5G in Installments

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Nov 29, 2024
Reno 12 5G in installments

The Oppo Reno series has a considerable user base in Pakistan. The Reno 12 5G is the latest device from the company offering a 120 Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, 12 GB RAM, and more. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Oppo Reno 12 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Oppo Reno 12 5G.

Rs 15,350 x 12
Rs 32,450 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Oppo Reno 12 5G Specs

Feature Specification
Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak)
Size 6.7 inches, 108.0 cm² (~90.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
Operating System (OS) Android 14, up to 3 major Android upgrades, ColorOS 14.1
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Energy (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G615 MC2
Card Slot microSDXC
Internal Memory 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
Main Camera (Triple) 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, 0.8µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Main Camera Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Main Camera Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/480fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS, OIS, HDR
Selfie Camera 32 MP, f/2.0, 21mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF
Selfie Camera Features Panorama, HDR
Selfie Camera Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack No
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, LHDC
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes, 360˚ (market/region dependent)
Infrared Port Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Fingerprint Sensor Under display, optical
Other Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BeaconLink Calls Via Bluetooth, up to 200m
Battery Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 80W wired, PD2.0, 47% in 18 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised)
Reverse Wired Charging Yes
Colors Matte Brown, Sunset Pink, Astro Silver

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

