Just Pay Rs 33000 in Installments to PTA Approve Samsung Z Fold 5

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jul 8, 2024
Z fold 5

The foldable phone market has grown rapidly in the last 2-3 years. Without a doubt, the tech giant Samsung is the pioneer in the foldable segment. The latest Samsung Z Fold 5 features cutting-edge capabilities and durable folding technology. However, the users who plan to purchase the device in Pakistan should also be wary of the hefty PTA tax they will have to pay to use cellular services. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering users to pay PTA tax on Galaxy Z Fold 5 in easy interest-free installments.

PTA Approve Samsung Z Fold 5 in Installments

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Samsung Z Fold 5 PKR 66,000/-. PKR 33,000/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah imposes a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link. 

Samsung Z Fold 5 Specs

Category Details
DISPLAY
Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+
Size 7.6 inches, 183.2 cm² (~91.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels (~373 ppi density)
Cover Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2<br>6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 23.1:9 ratio
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6.1
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 740
MEMORY
Card Slot No
Internal 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM
UFS 4.0
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS<br>10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom<br>12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 8K@30fps, 4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 2.0µm, under display
Cover Camera 10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm
Features HDR
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack No
32-bit/384kHz audio<br>Tuned by AKG
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)<br>Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERY
Type Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable
Charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised)<br>15W wireless<br>4.5W reverse wireless
MISC
Colors Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, Blue

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
