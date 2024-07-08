Just Pay Rs 33000 in Installments to PTA Approve Samsung Z Fold 5
The foldable phone market has grown rapidly in the last 2-3 years. Without a doubt, the tech giant Samsung is the pioneer in the foldable segment. The latest Samsung Z Fold 5 features cutting-edge capabilities and durable folding technology. However, the users who plan to purchase the device in Pakistan should also be wary of the hefty PTA tax they will have to pay to use cellular services. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering users to pay PTA tax on Galaxy Z Fold 5 in easy interest-free installments.
PTA Approve Samsung Z Fold 5 in Installments
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Samsung Z Fold 5
|PKR 66,000/-.
|PKR 33,000/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah imposes a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
Samsung Z Fold 5 Specs
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!