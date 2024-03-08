Just Pay Rs 33,209 for 12 Months to Buy Macbook Air 15 M2

Macbook Air M2

There is good news for all those who want to purchase the latest Macbook Air 15 M2. Without a doubt, Macbooks offer one of the best PC experiences because of their powerful specifications, quality hardware, and elegant design. However, they are available at incredibly high prices in Pakistan. Therefore, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is offering the latest Macbooks in easy, interest-free installments.

Here’s how much you will have to pay to buy the latest MacBook Air 15 M2 in installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Macbook Air 15 M2 PKR 33,209/-. PKR 44,278/-. PKR 66,417/-. PKR 132,834/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah imposes a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans, while there is no processing fee or FED on 3 and 6-month installment plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Macbook Air 15 M2 Specs

Component Specification
Chip Apple M2
CPU 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
GPU 8-core or 10-core
Neural Engine 16-core
Memory Bandwidth 100GB/s
Media Engine Hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, ProRes RAW
Video Engine Video decode engine, Video encode engine, ProRes encode and decode engine
Display Liquid Retina display
Size 13.6-inch (diagonal)
Resolution 2560-by-1664 native resolution at 224 pixels per inch
Brightness 500 nits
Color Support for 1 billion colors, Wide color (P3), True Tone technology
Battery and Power
Apple TV App Movie Playback Up to 18 hours
Wireless Web Up to 15 hours
Battery Capacity 52.6-watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery
Included Power Adapters 30W USB-C Power Adapter (for M2 and M3 with 8-core GPU), 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter (for M2 and M3 with 10-core GPU and 512GB storage), USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable
Fast Charge Capability Yes, with 70W USB-C Power Adapter
Storage
RAM 8 GB
Internal Storage 256 GB
Charging and Expansion
Charging Port MagSafe 3
Ports Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
Supported Functions Charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s), USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s)

 

