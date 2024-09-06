Just Pay Rs 33,312 to Buy Samsung Z Flip 6 in Installments (0% Interest)
Samsung’s latest flagship model, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, has impressed users in Pakistan with its stylish foldable design and Galaxy AI features. The smartphone is available for around Rs 395k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, Alfa Mall is offering Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in easy, interest-free installments.
So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to register the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
|PKR 33,312/-.
|PKR 44,417/-.
|PKR 66,625/-.
|PKR 133,250/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on phones in installments, then visit this link.
