Just Pay Rs 33,312 to Buy Samsung Z Flip 6 in Installments (0% Interest)

Samsung’s latest flagship model, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, has impressed users in Pakistan with its stylish foldable design and Galaxy AI features. The smartphone is available for around Rs 395k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, Alfa Mall is offering Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to register the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 PKR 33,312/-. PKR 44,417/-. PKR 66,625/-. PKR 133,250/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on phones in installments, then visit this link.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Feature Details Display Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 101.5 cm² (~85.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels (~426 ppi density) Cover Display Super AMOLED, 60Hz, 1600 nits (peak), 3.4 inches, 720 x 748 pixels (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), 306 ppi OS Android 14, One UI 6.1.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) CPU 8-core (1×3.39GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×3.1GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.9GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.2GHz Cortex-A520) GPU Adreno 750 (1 GHz) Memory Internal: 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM; UFS 4.0 Card Slot No Main Camera Dual: 50 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/120/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+ Selfie Camera Single: 10 MP (wide) Selfie Features HDR Selfie Video 4K@30/60fps Sound Stereo speakers; 32-bit/384kHz audio 3.5mm Jack No WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Battery 4000 mAh, non-removable Charging 25W wired, QC2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised); 15W wireless; 4.5W reverse wireless Colors Yellow, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blue, Black, White, Peach