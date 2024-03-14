Just Pay Rs 3,417 for 12 Months to Buy 6+128GB Samsung A14
Recently, different online retailers have announced massive price reductions on Samsung’s midrange A14 smartphone. The smartphone whose original price was around PKR 60k is now available for PKR 40,999. Still, there are people who want to purchase this quality smartphone but don’t have the budget to pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist those users, Alfa Mall is offering the Samsung Galaxy A14 (6GB+128GB) in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Samsung Galaxy A14
|PKR 3,417/-.
|PKR 4,556/-.
|PKR 6,834/-.
|PKR 13,667/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Samsung Galaxy A14 Specs
|FEATURE
|SPECIFICATION
|DISPLAY
|Type
|PLS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Screen-to-body Ratio
|~80.2%
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, One UI Core 5
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769 Helio G80 (Version A)
|Exynos 850 (Version B)
|CPU
|Octa-core (Version A)
|Octa-core (Version B)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB/128GB with 4GB/6GB RAM
|CAMERA
|Main
|50 MP wide, 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie
|13 MP wide
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.1/5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|15W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Black, Dark Red, Silver, Green
