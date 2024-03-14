Just Pay Rs 3,417 for 12 Months to Buy 6+128GB Samsung A14

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 14, 2024
Recently, different online retailers have announced massive price reductions on Samsung’s midrange A14 smartphone. The smartphone whose original price was around PKR 60k is now available for PKR 40,999. Still, there are people who want to purchase this quality smartphone but don’t have the budget to pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist those users, Alfa Mall is offering the Samsung Galaxy A14 (6GB+128GB) in easy, interest-free installments.

Samsung Galaxy A14 PKR 3,417/-. PKR 4,556/-. PKR 6,834/-. PKR 13,667/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Samsung Galaxy A14 Specs

FEATURE SPECIFICATION
DISPLAY
Type PLS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Screen-to-body Ratio ~80.2%
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, One UI Core 5
Chipset Mediatek MT6769 Helio G80 (Version A)
Exynos 850 (Version B)
CPU Octa-core (Version A)
Octa-core (Version B)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB/128GB with 4GB/6GB RAM
CAMERA
Main 50 MP wide, 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie 13 MP wide
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.1/5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
USB USB Type-C 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 15W wired
MISC
Colors Black, Dark Red, Silver, Green

