Just Pay Rs 3,450 in Installments to Buy 6GB/128GB Realme C63

The smartphone manufacturer Realme has recently launched the C63 smartphone in the budget segment. The C63 offers decent specifications in this price range. You will get a 90 Hz display, a 50 MP camera, and much more. The phone is available for around PKR 40k in the market. However, a large chunk of the population can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To facilitate people, Alfa Mall is offering the Realme C63 in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Realme C63
|PKR 3,450/-.
|PKR 4,600/-.
|PKR 6,900/-.
|PKR 13,800/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Realme C63 Specifications
